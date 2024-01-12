Home page politics

Press Split

The Houthi television station reported attacks on the Yemeni capital Sanaa. © Maxar Technologies/AP/dpa

In response to repeated attacks by Houthi rebels on ships in the Red Sea, US forces are carrying out another military strike. Russia condemns the attack.

Sanaa/Washington – According to media reports, US forces have again attacked Houthi rebels in Yemen. As the two US television channels CNN and ABC reported, citing a US official, the attacks took place on Saturday night.

The Iranian-backed Houthis' television channel reported “a series” of attacks by the US and Britain on the Yemeni capital Sanaa. The USA and Great Britain carried out a military strike against the Houthis on Friday night with the support of other allies. It was a response to repeated Houthi attacks on international merchant ships in the Red Sea.

The allies attacked almost 30 Houthi military sites in the strike on Friday night, said Lieutenant General Douglas Sims, who is responsible for military operations at the Pentagon. The evaluation has not yet been completed. But he knows that the rebels' capabilities for further attacks have been weakened. The Houthis had announced retaliation and said they would continue their attacks on merchant ships in the Red Sea allegedly linked to Israel.

Russia condemns actions in the UN Security Council

Russia condemns the military strike by the USA and its allies against the Houthi rebels at the UN Security Council. The attackers would “personally” contribute to the Gaza war between Israel and Hamas spreading to the entire region, said Russian representative Vasily Nebenzya at a meeting of the World Security Council, as the Russian news agency Tass reported on Saturday night.

Since the Gaza war broke out between Israel and the Islamist Hamas, the Houthis have repeatedly attacked ships with alleged Israeli connections in the Red Sea. Large shipping companies are increasingly avoiding the route. The Houthis also repeatedly attack Israel directly with drones and rockets. dpa