At least seven people died and six were injured after a man ran over a group of people at a bus stop this Sunday in Brownsville (Texas), in front of a shelter for the homeless, which also serves as a center for immigrants.

As reported by the police in Brownsville (a city on the border with the United States) to ABC News, a man was arrested for what happened.

The reasons for the accident have not yet been confirmed, but as Lieutenant Martín Sandoval explained to the local press, It is believed that it could have been intentional.

🇺🇸| URGENT: A car runs over several people, mostly migrants, in Brownsville, Texas, killing at least seven, police say pic.twitter.com/9L7eVsVN9u – News Alert 🚨 (@Alerta_News_) May 7, 2023

The man was driving a Land Rover

At around 8:30 a.m. local time, police received a report that a Land Rover had run over several people. waiting at a bus stop.

Upon arrival they found that there were seven people dead at the scene and six more were taken to the hospital with minor or serious injuries.

The driver was detained by several witnesses to what happened and held until the police arrived. He is receiving medical attention and is undergoing tests to detect if he had used drugs or alcohol.

The injured are still being counted, Sandoval said, since some of them were transferred in ambulances.

The lieutenant explained that the center is a shelter for the homeless but that at this time, due to the immigration crisis that the border is experiencing, it is full of immigrants.

The event occurs when there are only a few days left until the end, on May 11, of Title 42 immigration regulations, a measure adopted by former Republican President Donald Trump (2017-2021) and later continued by Democratic president Joe Biden to expel migrants with the argument of the covid-19 pandemic.

To prepare for the possible problems generated by the end of this regulation, due to the possible increase in the migratory flow, 1,500 US soldiers will be deployed at the border to support the Border Patrol agents.

EFE