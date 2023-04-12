Gun Violence in the US



One person died and three others were seriously injured on Tuesday after a new shooting occurred during a funeral in northeast Washington, in the United States.

A new violent event occurred during the celebration of a funeral in Washington, the capital of the United States, leaving one fatality and at least three injured while the debate over arms control in that country grows.

According to Robert Contee, chief of the Metropolitan Police, a police officer was guarding a funeral home in northeast Washington at the request of relatives, when the shooting took place around 12:30 noon (local time).

The tragic event occurred about 20 minutes after a homicide victim’s funeral ended. At least four people were injured by gunshots, according to Contee.

One man died at the scene and three other people were taken to the hospital in critical condition, according to a DC Fire and EMS spokesperson.

“At this point, it appears that a number of people who were on the block were targeted specifically,” Contee told a news conference outside the funeral home. “We’re not sure why that is, why these people were attacked, let alone why they were attacked at a funeral. We don’t understand it,” she added.

The United States is experiencing a series of mass shootings, the most recent victims being five people killed in a Louisville bank on Monday.

News in development…