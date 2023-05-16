New Mexico witnessed a new shooting this Monday, May 15. According to the state police, at least four were killed, including the attacker who died at the scene. The authorities assured that the investigation into the incident continues.

At least three people were killed and several more injured Monday after a shooting in Farmington, northern New Mexico.

“There are multiple civilian casualties,” Farmington police confirmed in a Facebook post. In it they also reported that a suspect “was confronted and killed at the scene.”

During the incident, two officers were shot. The injured were a city police officer and a state official. Both are in stable condition at the San Juan Regional Medical Center.

“The identity of the suspect is unknown and there are no other known threats at this time,” the statement added.

An official with the San Juan County Sheriff’s Office, Megan Mitchell, called the incident “an open and active ongoing investigation.” She did not elaborate.

News in development…