NEW YORK. Another shooting in a US school with at least four victims including the assailant. According to the first reports released to the media, the police would have engaged in a firefight with the shooter, killing him. It happened at 10.30 local time at the Covenant School, an elementary school at 33 Burton Hills Blvd in Nashville, Tennesse, as reported by the local press. The circumstance of several injuries has also been confirmed.

An active shooter event has taken place at Covenant School, Covenant Presbyterian Church, on Burton Hills Dr. The shooter was engaged by MNPD and is dead. Student reunification with parents is at Woodmont Baptist Church, 2100 Woodmont Blvd. pic.twitter.com/vO8p9cj3vx — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) March 27, 2023