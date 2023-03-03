Antony Blinken, Secretary of State for USA, and his Russian counterpart, Segéi Lavrov, had a brief conversation on the sidelines of the G20 ministerial meeting in New Delhi. This was the first face-to-face between the two since the Ukrainian war began.

During the meeting, Blinken asked Lavrov to sign the “New START” treatythe only treaty of nuclear weapons reduction between the two countries that Vladimir Putin broke up last month. Furthermore, Blinken noted that The US will continue to support Ukraine in his defense against Russia and called for the release of an imprisoned US citizen.

Blinken’s request to maintain communication with Russia suggests that the administration of Joe Biden wants to keep the lines of communication open with Russiadespite his unconditional support for Ukraine.

Russian Foreign Affairs spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Blinken’s request was not about a negotiation or a meeting. Lavrov, who arrived in New Delhi on Tuesday, held talks with his counterparts from China, Brazil, India and Turkey.

Notably Lavrov and Blinken had not had any personal meetings since the start of the war in Ukraine. in February 2022. In August last year, both diplomats met at a ministerial meeting of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in Phnom Penh, but did not hold any conversations. Later, Lavrov assured that he did not see that Blinken wanted to talk.

The treaty New START limited the number of nuclear weapons strategic, with a maximum of 1,550 nuclear warheads and 700 ballistic systems for each of the two powers, on land, sea or air. It was signed in Prague on April 8, 2010 by the then US president, Barack Obama, and Russia, Dmitri Medvedev.

During the last address on the state of the nation on February 21, Putin announced in his message that Russia was forced to freeze its participation in the treaty because of the politics of the West.