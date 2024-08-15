Home policy

The USA approves the delivery of Patriot missiles to Germany. © Axel Heimken/dpa

The Patriot air defense system is one of the most modern in the world, and Ukraine in particular urgently needs it. The US government has now approved the delivery of hundreds of missiles to Germany.

Washington – The US government has given the green light for the delivery of up to 600 Patriot anti-aircraft missiles to Germany. Congress has been informed of the US State Department’s decision, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency announced. The estimated cost of the planned arms deal is five billion US dollars (around 4.6 billion euros). The main contractor is the US arms company Lockheed Martin. It was initially unclear when the missiles would reach Germany. Arms deals of this kind usually drag on for several years.

Patriot (“Phased Array Tracking Radar for Intercept on Target”) is one of the most modern air defense systems in the world. It can be used to combat enemy aircraft, ballistic missiles and cruise missiles. Germany and other countries recently delivered several of these systems to Ukraine. They are intended to help the country protect itself from Russian air attacks.

“The proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security of the United States by improving the security of a NATO ally,” the statement said. Germany is an important force for political and economic stability in Europe. dpa