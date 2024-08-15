Home policy

The US government approves the sale of missiles for the Patriot system to Germany. (Archive photo) © Karl-Josef Hildenbrand/dpa

The USA gives the green light for the sale of up to 600 Patriot missiles to Germany. A deal that is intended to strengthen NATO’s security.

Washington, DC – The U.S. government has approved the sale of up to 600 missiles and other equipment for Patriot air defense systems to Germany.

The competent authority for international security cooperation (DSCA) said on Thursday (15 August) that the arms deal, worth a total of five billion dollars (about 4.5 billion euros), strengthens the security of the USA “by improving the security of a NATO ally that is an important force for political and economic stability in Europe”.

Germany has supplied several Patriot systems to Ukraine, which has been fending off a Russian invasion for more than two years. (lrg/afp)