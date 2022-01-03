FDA claimed the benefits of the Pfizer/BioNTech partnership vaccine booster dose “outweigh the potential risks” among 12- to 15-year-olds| Photo: EFE/EPA/NEIL HALL

The Food and Drug Administration of the United States (FDA, its acronym in English) approved this Monday (3) the use of booster dose of the vaccine produced by Pfizer and BioNTech against Covid-19 for young people aged 12 to 15 of age, considering that the benefits outweigh the risks.

“The benefits of a booster dose of Pfizer/BioNTech in providing ongoing protection against Covid-19 and the associated potential consequences of hospitalization and death outweigh the potential risks in individuals between 12 and 15 years of age,” FDA said in a statement. .

In addition, the government agency also reduced the minimum time between the second dose of Pfizer’s vaccine and the booster to just five months, and approved the use of the booster dose in some children aged 5 to 11 years with immune system deficiencies.

“With the current wave of the omicron variant, it is critical that we continue to take effective and life-saving preventive measures such as vaccinations and booster shots, mask wear and social distancing,” said Janet Woodcock, FDA interim commissioner.

Booster shots of available vaccines have been available in the US for a few weeks for ages 18 and over, and children ages 5 to 11 started getting their first shots in November.

The United States is recording records of Covid-19 cases due to the arrival of the omicron variant – just last week there were nearly 400,000 a day.