Biontech’s corona vaccine has been approved in the United States for children aged twelve and over. Children are also vaccinated in Canada. Will Europe soon follow suit?

Washington – The US is taking another step in the fight against the coronavirus. The FDA has also approved the vaccine from manufacturer Biontech / Pfizer for children and adolescents aged twelve to 15 years. The corresponding emergency approval for people aged 16 and over has been adapted accordingly. The FDA announced on Monday. The US follows Canada, which was one of the first countries in the world to approve the vaccine for children.

Coronavirus: USA approves Biontech vaccine for children – “Light grows at the end of the tunnel”

Janes Woodcock, FDA chief, said, “Today’s action is making it possible to protect a younger population from Covid-19, which brings us closer to returning to a sense of normalcy and ending the pandemic.” Parents and guardians could rest assured that the agency has carried out a rigorous and thorough review of all available data.

US President Joe Biden spoke of “a promising development in our fight against the virus”. Parents who wanted to protect their children have come a step closer to this goal with the emergency approval of the vaccine. Biden added, referring to the progress with the vaccinations, “The light at the end of the tunnel is growing, and today it got a little brighter.” According to the FDA, US authorities have been infected with about 1.5 million coronaviruses in the past few months reported by people between the ages of eleven and 17.

Vaccination of minors is important for approaching herd immunity. However, due to the widespread skepticism about vaccinations in the USA, experts doubt that this can be achieved at all. Forty-six percent of Americans have received at least one dose of a vaccine. The request is steadily decreasing. How many people need to be vaccinated to achieve herd immunity is controversial. Estimates vary between about 70 and 90 percent.

Corona: Biontech approval for children also soon in the EU? – EMA states the point in time

In the EU, the vaccine is only approved by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for people aged 16 and over. The corona vaccine for children and adolescents could possibly still be approved in May. EMA chief Emer Cooke said the opposite Handelsblattthat the Biontech / Pfizer vaccine for twelve to 15 year olds is currently being tested. “At the moment, June is the target we are specifying for approval. We’re trying to see if we can accelerate this by the end of May. ”In Germany, however, family doctors quickly called for a vaccine for children.

“It will be possible to make a vaccination offer to all children from the age of twelve over the course of the summer if the vaccine for this age group is approved in the next few weeks,” said Anja Karliczek (CDU), the Ministry of Education Rheinische Post. The studies for the youngest from six months to twelve years would already be running. “It will probably take a while here,” said the politician. Virologist Drosten spoke about child vaccinations on ZDF.

In a clinical study in the US age group 12-15, the Biontech / Pfizer vaccine had shown 100 percent effectiveness. The vaccination was also well tolerated, as announced by the companies. The side effects would have been the same as those in the 15 to 16 age group. (dpa / afp / mbr)

