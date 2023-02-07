Home page politics

From: Patrick Mayer

A Chengdu J-20 stealth fighter of the Chinese Armed Forces. (Archive photo) © IMAGO / China Foto Press

The US Air Force has a squadron rehearse possible skirmishes with Chinese stealth fighters. According to an American general, an encounter has already taken place.

Munich – China and Taiwan – a trouble spot, also on a global level. The US is Taiwan’s protecting power. Its air force is using F-35 Lightning fighter jets to train for possible collisions with the modern Chinese Chengdu J-20 stealth fighter. That comes from one Air Force Operational Test and Evaluation Center (AFOTEC) report out.

Not just because of Taiwan: Tensions between the US and China

The situation is explosive anyway. Chinese spy balloons on the US Pacific coast are currently heating up the conflict between Beijing and Washington. It’s the next step in the escalation chain. A look back: In September 2022, US President Joe Biden pledged that he would use American troops to help Taiwan in the event of a Chinese attack.

At the end of October 2021, Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen confirmed that American soldiers were on the island as trainers. In January 2023, US Air Force General Michael Minihan said he expected the People’s Republic of China to invade Taiwan in 2025. “I hope I’m wrong. My gut is we’re going to fight in 2025,” Minihan wrote in a memorandum first reported by ABC News.

Taiwan conflict: US President Joe Biden warns China against invasion

The Americans are apparently preparing for all possible scenarios. In June 2022, for example, the US Air Force (USAF) had the 65th Aggressor Squadron (AGRS) on the Nellis Air Force Base (AFB) in Nevada, according to the military base’s official website reactivated. Between 2014 and 2022, the squadron was not active, simulating possible threat tactics by stealth fighters from competing countries in so-called red flag exercises.

I hope I’m wrong. My feeling tells me that we will fight in 2025.

US Air Force: First encounter between US F-35 and Chinese Chengdu J-20

As the AFOTEC reported on its website at the end of January, Brigade General Trey “Lou” Rawls has now become the first US pilot to be certified on the fifth generation F-35A Lightning II fighter jet. “We have to make sure we keep up with our opponents and outperform them,” Rawls said.

Earlier, Pacific Air Forces Commander Gen. Kenneth Wilsbach said a USAF F-35 and a PLAAF Chengdu J-20 were making their first-ever “encounter.” Wilsbach, 59, did so at a discussion at the Mitchell Institute for Aerospace Studies that was held on published on YouTube became.

East China Sea The East China Sea lies between mainland China to the west, South Korea to the north, the southwestern parts of Japan to the east, and Taiwan to the south. In November 2013, the People's Republic of China declared an Air Defense Identification Zone over the 1.25 million square kilometer East China Sea. For reasons of military air defense, transiting aircraft must identify themselves and announce their coordinates.

“It’s a bit early to tell what they’re planning to do with the J-20, so we really just (American, i.e. editor) seen air superiority,” said Wilsbach, looking at the Chinese machine. “But we notice that they fly pretty well with it. Recently we had – I wouldn’t call it an engagement – a relatively close encounter of a J-20 and our F-35 in the East China Sea. We’re relatively impressed with the J-20’s flight controls,” the general said in March 2022.

Because of China’s fighter jets: USA is testing fifth-generation stealth fighters

“Today, due to the growing threat of the PRC’s development of fifth and sixth generation fighter jets, we have to use part of our fifth generation aircraft (…) to replicate capabilities of the fifth generation adversary,” said Gen. Mark Kelly , Commander Air Combat Command, during the reactivation of the 65th AGRS: “Precisely because we have this credible threat, when replicating a fifth generation adversary it has to be done professionally.”

US Air Force stealth fighter jet: the F-35 Lightning. © IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

USA and China: Political conflict between Washington and Beijing comes to a head

The US Air Force writes in its Rawls certification report that the F-35 can use mission planning software to emulate “desired red airplanes”.

The challenge, according to the pilot, is “that we’re no longer the only big kid on the block in terms of technology.” That’s why we’re “relentingly looking for solutions that will allow us to continue enjoying an advantage,” he explained. And while fighter jet scenarios are being trained in Nevada, the political conflict between Washington and Beijing continues to escalate. (pm)