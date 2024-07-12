US, the armaments supplied to allies raise alarm: Putin is considered a serious threat

The summit of the Born which just ended in Washington has further highlighted the climate of tension that exists at an international level. The many wars in progress, especially those in Ukraine It is in the Middle Eastmake the world’s balances increasingly fragile. This is why the US is working on a extraordinary security planwhich also involves strategic allies such as the Germanybut it will also concern ItalyThe goal of the United States is to rebuild deterrence of NATO against Russia, not only for the alarm generated by the invasion of Ukraine, but above all – according to what La Repubblica has learned – for a series of initiatives taken by Moscow which put at risk the security of the member countries of the Alliance. This explains the decision of Deploy new long-range weapons in Germany by 2026as part of a plan which also concerns Italy. This is a sophisticated system, the Euromissiles anti-Putin.

There are at least two reasons: first, in the immediate future, – continues La Repubblica – the need to strengthen our industrial base dedicated to defense, so that we are all more prepared; secondly, the possibility that it becomes useful or necessary to deploy similar systems also in our countrydepending on the turn of strategic events. The Chancellor Scholz has come under internal attack for its willingness to host new long-range missiles, and the opposition AfD has accused it of make “Germany a target”. He replied that it was necessary “for peace”. A prospect that could also concern Italy in the future. The United States is thinking of installing defenses even in our country For extend the protective umbrella over the continentThe request has not yet arrived in Rome, but it could arrive soon.