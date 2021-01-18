The US government wants to impose sanctions on the German-Russian Baltic Sea pipeline Nord Stream 2 for the first time. The punitive measures should be announced this Tuesday and concern the Russian laying ship “Fortuna” involved in the construction of the pipeline, said a spokeswoman for the Federal Ministry of Economics of the German Press Agency. The US embassy in Berlin informed the federal government about this on Monday. “We take note of this with regret.” The “Handelsblatt” had previously reported on it.

There was initially no official announcement from the USA. However, the embassy in Berlin stated that it was “still determined to take all necessary and appropriate steps to stop the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, which threatens important national interests of our European allies and the United States”. Spokesman Joseph Giordono-Scholz made it clear that the arrest of Kremlin critic Alexej Navalny has strengthened this stance. It was “another clear sign that Russia’s behavior will not change, and we continue to hope that Germany will reassess its position on the pipeline,” he told the dpa.

So far, the US government has threatened sanctions for the controversial gas pipeline, but has not yet imposed any. With the new punitive measures, Donald Trump’s administration wants to implement the threat for the first time shortly before its end of office this Wednesday. The US State Department initially did not comment on request.

A US government official said back in November that the government had identified a number of companies and individuals facing initial sanctions. A spokeswoman for the US State Department announced last Wednesday that the companies concerned had been contacted. They were informed about the risk based on the new sanctions law, should they continue to participate in Nord Stream 2.

The Trump administration, but also Congress, have been storming Nord Stream 2 for a long time. At the end of 2019, construction work on the pipeline was stopped shortly before completion after the USA had enacted a first sanctions law (Peesa) against the special ships, who laid the pipes. The two Swiss laying vessels were withdrawn. Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that he would complete the pipeline independently – independently of foreign partners. Work had resumed last month.

At the beginning of the year, a US law came into force that expanded the sanction options. Under this new law (Peesca), companies that provide ships for other activities related to laying work can also be penalized. This could include digging trenches for the pipeline. Companies that insure affected ships or make their port facilities available to them are also threatened with sanctions. The same goes for companies that certify the pipeline so that it can go live.

Withdrawal from the project due to impending US sanctions

The Norwegian certification company DNV GL confirmed the withdrawal from the project on Monday due to the threat of US sanctions. One was about to finish the work, it said on request. “As things stand, DNV GL cannot issue a certificate when the pipeline is completed.”

The US State Department had already published new guidelines last October, according to which the provision of certain services and facilities for the laying vessels could be punished. According to the sanctions laws, persons concerned can be banned from entering the USA. Any data subject or company property in the United States can be frozen. The US government has repeatedly expressed its confidence that it will be able to stop the project at the last few meters.

In the dispute over Nord Stream 2, the US Congress took a step towards the Europeans on the new sanctions law (Peesca) shortly before it was passed. It was added to the draft that the US Secretary of State must consult with the governments of these countries before imposing sanctions on companies from EU member states, Switzerland, Norway and the UK. In addition, no sanctions may be imposed on these governments themselves. The same applies to corporations of these governments as long as they do not operate as commercial enterprises.

The US is up against the gas pipeline because it sees its partners in Europe as being too dependent on Russia. They are supported by Eastern European countries such as Poland and the Baltic countries. Critics accuse the US, on the other hand, of only wanting to sell their liquefied gas better in Europe.

Hardly a change of course in Washington

The term of office of Trump and his administration ends with the swearing-in of future US President Joe Biden this Wednesday. A US government official had put a damper on hopes that Washington would change course in the dispute over Nord Stream 2 after the presidential election in November. He had pointed out that both Peesa and Peesca received bipartisan support and provided mandatory sanctions. “That means that the sanctions will be implemented regardless of who sits in the Oval Office.” In his earlier role as US Vice President under Barack Obama, Biden called the pipeline “a fundamentally bad deal for Europe”.

In the future, 55 billion cubic meters of natural gas will be pumped from Russia to Germany every year through the two 1200-kilometer pipelines of Nord Stream 2 – bypassing the Ukraine. The pipeline, which costs around 9.5 billion euros, is 94 percent ready. This means that more than 2,300 kilometers of double-strand pipes lie on the sea floor.

A Russian lay-ship recently completed a 2.6-kilometer section of pipeline in the German exclusive economic zone. According to the Danish energy administration, work on closing the gap off the Danish island of Bornholm will begin in the coming days. Russian natural gas has been flowing to Germany through Nord Stream 1 since 2012.

In Nord Stream 2 AG, based in Zug, Switzerland, the Russian company Gazprom is formally the sole shareholder. In addition, there are the German groups Wintershall Dea – a joint venture between BASF and LetterOne – and Uniper (a spin-off from Eon) as well as the Dutch-British Shell, Engie (formerly GDF Suez) from France and OMV from Austria. Nord Stream’s supervisory board chairman is former chancellor Gerhard Schröder (SPD), and at Nord Stream 2 he is chairman of the board of directors. (dpa)