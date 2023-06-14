Home page politics

A Patriot anti-aircraft system in the Lithuanian capital of Vilnius in 2018 (icon image). © Karolis Kavolelis / Scanpix / IMAGO

By the end of 2024, the United States plans to deliver five more Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine. The US manufacturer of the Patriot system is ramping up production.

WASHINGTON – So far, Ukraine has two Patriot anti-aircraft systems – one provided by the United States, the other came from Germany and the Netherlands. The US manufacturer of the modern system has now announced that it will make five more Patriot systems available to Kiev by the end of 2024, according to a report by the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) emerges. This would be an enormous support for the defense against Russian attacks in the Ukraine war.

US defense company boosts production of Patriot systems

The US defense company Raytheon Technologies announced that it intends to increase its annual production to twelve Patriot systems. Five of these are due to go to Kiev by the end of 2024, Greg Hayes, the US company’s chief executive, told dem Wall Street Journal with. The Patriot system forms the outer protective layer of the Ukrainian air defense and is considered to be very effective with an interception rate of over 90 percent. In early May, Ukraine, with the help of the modern US air defense system, achieved a major military success against the Russian Kinzhal hypersonic missiles.

Kiev announced that it had shot down the missile, which had previously been considered invincible. The Pentagon confirmed this, although it was initially unclear whether the Kinzhal missile was flying at hypersonic speeds at the time it was launched. Ukraine modified the system’s software to intercept Russian supersonic missiles, which travel at higher speeds than other missiles fired by Kremlin forces, Hayes told the WSJ. “We are very surprised at the effectiveness of the Patriot system,” continued Raytheon Technologies CEO. Russia had denied shooting down Kinzhal.

More US military aid: Also more ammunition for the Patriot system

The United States also recently pledged $2.1 billion in new military aid to Ukraine, including ammunition for the Patriot system. The US has been Kiev’s top ally in the war, with $40 billion in military aid since the start of the war.

The “Phased Array Tracking Radar for Intercept on Target” system can use radar to keep an eye on 50 air targets at the same time and engage five at the same time. The defense missiles fired from the “Launcher” can hit targets at altitudes of up to 30 kilometers. According to NATO, the range of the radar is more than 150 kilometers.

In mid-May, components of a Patriot system were damaged by a Kinzhal missile, as the United States also confirmed. According to US information, the system was repaired and fully operational again a few days later (bme/dpa).