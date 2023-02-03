The Waller County (Texas) Prosecutor’s Office requested a million dollar bail for Jares Dicus, the accused of beheading his wife, a Nicaraguan immigrant, two weeks ago, local media reported on January 24.

Dicus, 21, is accused of the murder on January 11 of Anggy Díaz, of the same age, who came to the United States undocumented.

Bail had initially been set at $500,000, but prosecutors said that the amount is not enough because the defendant was already on probation when he killed Díaz, according to court documents cited by the ABC-13 channel.

Dicus was arrested last November for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, he was extremely agitated and threatened the policeman and prison staff, says the Prosecutor’s Office.

In addition, he presented mood swings and violent behavior, including hitting windows, and had to be tied to a chair to obtain a sample of his blood.

The Prosecutor’s Office argued that the initial bail was not high enough to “protect the community as a whole from his violent tendencies, but also the members of his own family,” according to information cited by the television station.

the terrible crime

The crime occurred in the house where the couple lived, behind the home of Dicus’s parents, in Waller County, located northwest of Houston.

Dicus’s family called authorities after finding the woman’s body, who had arrived in the United States undocumented to seek a better future.

Dicus remained at the scene until the police arrived and he was arrested. The couple had married last October.



Díaz’s body will be repatriated to Nicaragua.

The community said goodbye to the young woman with a religious service last Sunday in which she was described as a happy woman and very hardworking.

