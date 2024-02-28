Home page politics

At a forum on the situation in Ukraine, confidants of President Zelensky announced an important step in the partnership with the USA.

Kiev – In addition to a renewed aid package for the Ukrainewhich is currently blocked by the US House of Representatives, the governments of the USA and Ukraine apparently also have an extensive security alliance. This is what the head of the Ukrainian presidential office Andriy Yermak said at the weekend on the sidelines of the forum “Ukraine. Year 2024” in Kyiv.

Like the Ukrainian news portal Kyiv Post reports that the goal of the negotiations is “to ensure that each alliance is truly strong and brings benefits to each country.” However, the aim is not to reach a result as quickly as possible, but rather to reach a particularly good agreement that brings the partners the desired success.

Agreement between the USA and Ukraine: No details yet known

Dem Kyiv Post-According to a report, the security alliance between the two countries should be concluded after the US Congress voted for the planned aid package worth 60 billion US dollars. The agreement is intended to implement the joint declaration of the G7 states from the last NATO summit in 2023.

According to the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky The agreement should contain specific guidelines on how aid funds will be used in the future. Neither Yermak nor Zelensky's foreign policy adviser, Igor Zhovkva, have commented on details of the content of the planned agreement. However, Zhovkva described the alliance as “one of the strongest so far.”

Support for Ukraine: Why US Republicans are hesitant

That the USA, which has long been Kiev's most important financial and military supporter Ukraine war were now hesitant, is due to the veto of a majority of Republicans. This includes the politics of the presumptive Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump also a domestic political issue in focus. Conservative MPs are demanding tougher measures to secure the US border with Mexico in return for their approval.

That US support for Ukraine's resistance against Russia plays a key role, admitted loudly Kyiv Post Volodymyr Zelenskyj also took part in his press conference at the Ukraine Forum. He emphasized that the current situation in the US Congress also shows the importance of security guarantees. Nevertheless, Zelensky was convinced that “the USA will continue to be a global leader in democracy”. (saka with AFP)