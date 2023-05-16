“America cannot default. If we were to default, it would be catastrophic. It would be devastating for America and quite frankly for the entire world.” This was stated by the president of the United States, Joe Biden, in a video posted on Twitter in which he launches a new alarm on the impending risk of default if an agreement is not reached to raise the debt ceiling.

There would be a “recession” and “our economy would really collapse”, continued Biden, according to which this “would have a profound impact on the way we live. We would find ourselves in a position where we would no longer be seen as world leaders economically And we can’t let that happen.” According to the president, “no serious person” can think that this could be “an option”.