In the Ukraine war there should be contact between Russia and the USA for the first time since the beginning of the war. It’s about the liberation of two Americans. The news ticker.

Update from July 28, 12:15 p.m.: Pro-Russian authorities in occupied southern Ukraine continue to announce their intention to organize a referendum and thus become part of Russia. “We are preparing for and will hold a referendum,” the Russian state agency quoted as saying mug the deputy head of the pro-Russian Cherson administration, Kirill Stremousov. “I hope that in the near future we will become a full territorial entity of the Russian Federation,” Stremouzov said. In Cherson, Putin is apparently preparing to draw a new border.

Ukraine-News: Prisoner exchange between USA and Russia – no agreement according to Moscow

Update from July 28, 12:10 p.m.: According to Moscow, the USA and Russia have not yet reached an agreement on a possible prisoner exchange. A “concrete result” has not yet been achieved in the negotiations, said the spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova. The US wants the release of basketball player Brittney Griner and ex-soldier Paul Whelan. Several US media outlets reported that in exchange Washington was ready to release US-imprisoned Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout.

According to the Russian news agency RIA Novosti, Bout’s wife Alla said her husband “knew nothing about negotiations between Russia and the US about an exchange”. Lawyers for basketball player Griner, who was arrested in Moscow in February for cannabis possession and is currently on trial, also said they had not yet received any information about the trial. “In any case, we would be happy if Brittney could come home soon,” lawyer Maria Blagowolina wrote in the online service Telegram.

Ukraine-News: Apparently renewed contact between Washington and Moscow

First report from July 28th: Washington/Moscow – Vladimir Putin’s war of aggression has brought the already strained relations between the West and Russia into the abyss. Nevertheless, the grain deal between Russia and Ukraine recently fueled hopes of renewed diplomatic contacts. Now Washington apparently wants to establish contact with Moscow again for the first time since the beginning of the war. The government of US President Joe Biden is concerned with the liberation of two US citizens.

Ukraine war: Blinken wants to talk to Lavrov – prisoner swap between USA and Russia?

“In the coming days, I expect to speak to Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov for the first time since the war began,” US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said at a news conference. He will speak to Lavrov about the release of American citizens Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan. This is a “top priority” for the US, Blinken said.

Blinken said the US government “put a substantial proposal on the table” for Moscow “weeks ago” to secure the release of Griner and Whelan. He did not give details of the offer. However, there is speculation that the two could be exchanged for the Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout, who is imprisoned in the USA.

Ukraine-News: Moscow on possible Blinken Lavrov call – “no megaphone diplomacy”

In any case, the Russian Foreign Ministry has already announced that there is no official request for such a talk. Instead of using the megaphone for diplomacy, Washington should stick to diplomatic practice, a spokesman told the state agency mug.

Basketball player Griner was arrested on February 17 at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport for a drug-related offense. When her luggage was checked in February, she is said to have had so-called vape cartridges and a small amount of hash oil with her. Former US soldier Whelan was arrested in December 2018 on suspicion of espionage and sentenced to 16 years in prison in June 2020.

Grain export deal – Blinken wants to urge Lavrov to comply with the agreement

Blinken also announced that he would also discuss compliance with the new grain agreement with Lavrov. “The agreement is a positive step forward, but there is a difference between an agreement on paper and an agreement in practice,” stressed the US Secretary of State.

War opponents Ukraine and Russia had signed an agreement in Turkey to allow grain exports from three Ukrainian ports. With a view to global food supply, the agreement was welcomed by all sides. But according to expert Francisco Marí, the deal may have been overestimated. (bb/dpa)