USA and Russia They agreed on Tuesday to appoint high -level teams to start working at the end of the Ukraine War and cooperate in matters of mutual geopolitical interest, according to sources from the American State Department after the meeting of representatives of both countries in Riad. The Russian delegation considers that the meeting has been “positive,” although it is “soon to talk about commitments.”

The US Secretary of State Marco Rubioand Russian Foreign Minister, Serguéi Lavrovhave headed the delegations that have talked Tuesday for four and a half hours in the capital of Saudi Arabiaas the beginning of a dialogue to open peace negotiations.

In these bilateral conversations Ukraine or the European Union do not participate, although Marco Rubio has assured after the meeting that “the EU should be involved in the negotiations at some point and that the objective is a” fair “and” lasting “solution for the War in Ukraine, collects AFP.

Washington and Moscow They have shown to resolve the "disturbing" factors of the relationship between the two countries and take "the necessary measures to normalize the functioning of our respective diplomatic missions."









Likewise, “high -level teams will be created to start working on a route to end the conflict in Ukraine as soon as possible in a way that is lasting, sustainable and acceptable to all parties”, according to the statement released by the department of US State

At the moment, those sent by Donald Trumpit is “sitting the basis for future cooperation in matters of mutual geopolitical interest and historical economic and investment opportunities that will arise from a satisfactory solution to the conflict in Ukraine.”

The parties undertake to “continue dedicated to ensuring that the process advances in a timely and productive way,” continues the State Department.

“A call and a meeting are not enough”

However, they specify, “a phone call followed by a meeting is not enough to establish a lasting peace,” the meeting held on Tuesday in Saudi Arabia between delegations headed by the Heads of diplomacy of both countries. “We must take action, and today we have taken an important step forward,” he says.

The United States thanks the kingdom of Saudi Arabia for hosting it “under the leadership of the crown prince Mohamed Bin Salman to the Saud.”

From the delegation sent by the Russia of Vladimir Putinfew details of the meeting in Riyadh were contributed, although the investor and member of the Russian team Kirill Dmitriev He has described it as “positive,” according to the State news agency RIA, cited by Reuters.

“We have discussed our starting positions and we have agreed that separate negotiator teams will contact this subject in due time,” said Yuri Ushakov, Putin’s foreign policy assistant. “It is still difficult to talk about a specific date for a meeting between the two leaders,” said Ushakov in reference to the summit among US presidents and Russia, whose preparation was previously pointed out as one of the objectives of the meeting.