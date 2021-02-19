WASHINGTON – An international effort to accelerate the manufacturing and distribution of coronavirus vaccines around the world received momentum Thursday on two fronts: White House officials said the Biden administration will follow through on a U.S. promise to donate. $ 4 billion to the campaign in two years, and the pharmaceutical company Novavax He pledged to eventually donate 1.1 billion doses of his vaccine.

President Joe biden will make his announcement today during a virtual meeting with other leaders of the Group of 7 major industrialized countries, where it is expected to also ask other countries to increase their contributions.

Biden plans to make good on his promise to donate $ 4 billion to an international effort to accelerate the manufacture and distribution of vaccines. Photo Oliver Contreras / The New York Times.

The $ 4 billion was approved last year by a Democratic-led House of Representatives and a Republican-led Senate when the president Donald trump he was in office.

Public health experts often say that if not everyone is vaccinated, it is as if no one is vaccinated.

One of the officials, who spoke anonymously to advance the president’s announcement, said it was also in the interest of the international security the United States to assist with efforts abroad to lessen the effects of the pandemic.

Countries like India and China are already using the coronavirus vaccine as a diplomatic tool; both are giving doses to other nations in an effort to expand their global influence.

National security experts said the United States should consider doing the same.

“We could use the vaccine internationally to shore up our relationships with allies, to potentially establish some positive cooperation with China, to address humanitarian problems in the less developed parts of the world,” said Richard J. Danzig, who was secretary of the President’s Navy Bill clinton, in an interview late last year, lamenting the indifference of the Trump administration toward the idea.

Such an effort, he said, “could give us a very substantial national security advantage.”

The Biden White House appears to be heading in that direction.

After taking office, Biden directed federal agencies to present “a framework for donate surplus vaccines, once there is sufficient supply in the United States, to the countries in need, “including through the international program.

But, an official said Thursday, the United States will not share vaccines now, as the national vaccination campaign expands.

The administration has achieved 600 million doses of the two vaccines that have emergency clearance, enough for 300 million Americans.

Those doses are expected to be available in late summer, and Biden said this week that the vaccines will be available to all Americans by the end of July.

If approved additional vaccinationsAs is most likely, that would add to the US supply.

The international vaccine effort, known as Covax, has been led by the public-private health partnership known as Gavi, the Alliance for Vaccines, as well as the Coalition for Innovations in Epidemic Preparedness and the World Organization for health.

Its goal is to distribute vaccines deemed safe and effective by WHO, with an emphasis on low- and middle-income countries.

White House officials said the money would be delivered in several sections: an initial donation of $ 500 million immediately, followed shortly by another $ 1.5 billion.

The remaining 2 billion will be delivered by the end of 2022.

The president’s commitment to the global fight against the pandemic stands in stark contrast to Trump’s approach, who withdrew from the World Health Organization and disdained foreign aid, pursuing a foreign policy he called “America First.”

Biden rejoined the World Health Organization immediately after taking office in January.

One of the officials said that Biden would ask other countries to make meaningful commitments to Covax.

So far, the United States has promised more than any other nation, according to the White House; The official said the goal was to turn the second tranche of $ 2 billion into a maximum of $ 15 billion, the quantity that the administration considers necessary to increase the supply of vaccines worldwide and distribute them.

Those leading the Covax effort welcomed Novavax’s announcement with enthusiasm.

Gavi CEO Dr. Seth Berkley said in a statement that the donation would help the campaign “get closer to our goal of delivering 2 billion doses by 2021.”

He said it would also broaden the range of vaccines it could build on to “build a portfolio suitable for all settings and contexts.”

c.2021 The New York Times Company