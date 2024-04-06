Home page politics

From: Yekaterina Yalunina

Iran is planning retaliation for the deaths of seven officers killed in an airstrike believed to have been carried out by Israel. But where exactly Tehran could strike is unclear.

Washington – According to media reports, after the air strike on an Iranian embassy building in Damascus that was allegedly carried out by Israel's military and left several people dead, the USA is expecting an Iranian retaliatory strike, according to media reports German press agency.

The station reported on Friday (April 5). CBS citing US government officials that the target and time of the expected attack are unknown. However, the officials raised the possibility that an attack on an Israeli diplomatic facility could take place before the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan next week.

USA and Israel prepare for impending attack by Iran

Iranian protesters burn US and Israeli flags during an annual Al-Quds Day rally. The rally also featured a funeral procession for Revolutionary Guard members killed in an airstrike. © Vahid Salemi/dpa

At the station CNN it said on Friday, citing a senior US government official, that the US was actively preparing for a “significant” attack next week. High-ranking US government officials were of the opinion that a retaliatory strike was inevitable. This assessment is also made by Israel divided. Both governments would prepare intensively for a possible attack by Iran, which could take place in various ways. There is a possibility that both US and Israeli targets could be targeted. Nevertheless, it is unclear when and how Iran is planning a counterattack.

CBS Citing US government officials, reported US intelligence that Iran was planning an attack with drones and cruise missiles. However, it is unclear whether these would be launched from Iranian territory or from Iraq or Syria. According to the German press agency The information contained in the reports could not be independently verified.

Israel remains silent about the attack – Iran vows revenge

Israel refuses to comment on the airstrike. However, experts around the world interpret the events as a clear action by Israel. This interpretation is also supported by Iran divided. In a public statement, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khameini made it clear to Israelis that they would regret the consequences of their actions. He announced that Israel now expected retribution at the hands of his men.

According to media reports, Khameini's statements are interpreted by Western secret services as an indication of a possible escalation. It seems that the regime no longer wants to rely exclusively on affiliated terrorist groups, but rather wants to take action itself. Iran's network of armed militias in the Middle East include, among others Hamas in Gazathe Hezbollah in Lebanon and the Houthi rebels in Yemen.

Dead in air strike on Iranian embassy: USA will support Israel

On Monday, two brigadier generals and five other members of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard were killed in an airstrike on the Iranian embassy in Damascus, the capital of Syria. Iran then announced retaliation, while Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu threatened consequences if Iran attacked his country. The Revolutionary Guards are considered Iran's elite unit and are considered more powerful than the conventional armed forces.

Following the suspected Israeli airstrike on an Iranian embassy building in Syria, emergency and security personnel extinguished a fire at the site of the attacks in the Syrian capital Damascus on April 1, 2024. © LOUAI BESHARA / AFP

On Thursday, Iranian threats against Israel were also reflected in a phone call between US President Joe Biden and Netanyahu discussed. According to the White House, Biden emphasized that the USA would support Israel in the face of these threats. (dpa/jek)