From: Sandra Kathe

Israel's former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett sees Iran as the “center of most of the problems in the Middle East” and publicly calls for consequences.

Tel Aviv – Im War in Israel The focus is on far more parties than just Israel and the Palestinian terrorist militia Hamas, which triggered the escalation of the conflict with its brutal attack on the Israeli border area at the beginning of October. The Lebanese militia, for example Hezbollah Hundreds of their own rockets have already been fired into Israeli territory, and the Shiite Houthi rebels have recently increasingly attacked ships in the Red Sea and the Suez Canal.

What unites the groups in the eyes of many experts and observers are their close connections to the Iran, which counts all three groups as part of its so-called “Axis of Resistance” against Israel and the West and is intended to support them financially. There are always calls for questions about his possible role in the war Gaza Strip to react directly, most recently urgently from a prominent supporter.

Israel's former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett makes serious accusations against Iran in a comment and sees only one solution. (Archive photo) © Gil Cohen-Magen/AFP

Former Prime Minister Bennett: Hamas and Hezbollah only “deputies”

This is what former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett demanded in an op-ed for the US newspaper Wall Street Journal, to hold Iran accountable as the “center of most of the problems in the Middle East.” The recurring battles against Hezbollah and Hamas, in which Bennett himself has fought for Israeli special forces in the past, are, however, “the wrong fight” and “exactly what Iran expects of us.”

In his commentary, he describes the terrorist groups in the Middle East as “proxy” that Iran has “financed, trained and armed” since the 1980s in order to let them “fight and die” for its own cause. On the other hand, there are hardly any consequences against the mullah state, writes Bennett, who describes the conflict with Iran as a “new Cold War in the Middle East”.

War in Israel: Bennett calls for consequences for Iran's role

Against this background, Bennett also calls for the USA to intervene in the conflict, emphasizing that Israel had already responded to two direct attacks from Iran and thereby weakened the country. It turned out that “the tyrants in Iran are softer than one assumes” and become “fearful” “if they are attacked at home”. Israel's former prime minister is specifically talking about the destruction of an Iranian military base after an attack on Israel in February 2022 and the murder of the commander of a terrorist unit in Tehran as a result of an attempted attack on Israeli travelers in Turkey.

Bennett's successor, incumbent Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, has also commented on Iran's role several times, although he initially struck a gentler tone. Instead of threatening and calling for attacks, Netanyahu openly accused the country of wanting to torpedo Israel's relations with its Arab neighbors and send the world “back to a dark age,” quoted the newspaper daily News Beginning of November. (saka)