MBy waiving sanctions against the transfer of $6 billion in Iranian funds from South Korea to Qatar, the US is paving the way for a prisoner exchange. “Permission to transfer these funds from blocked Iranian accounts in the Republic of Korea to accounts in Qatar for humanitarian purposes is necessary to facilitate the release of these US citizens,” said the American document, seen by Reuters on Monday could. According to Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, lifting sanctions is in the interests of the national security of the United States. The transfer of the funds will only bring “limited benefit” to Iran as they can only be used for humanitarian purposes.

With the document, the US government formally confirmed for the first time that it would release five Iranians imprisoned in the US in order to secure the freedom of the five US citizens. The transfer of the money and the prisoner exchange could take place as early as next week, eight Iranian and other people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The five’s departure from Iran, which could take several weeks, would resolve a major irritant between Washington and Tehran, which remain at odds over issues such as Iran’s nuclear program and Tehran’s support of regional Shiite militias.

US citizens in Iranian custody include businessman Siamak Namazi, who was sentenced to 10 years in prison for espionage in 2016, businessman Emad Sharghi, imprisoned since 2018, and environmental activist Morad Tahbaz. All three also have Iranian citizenship, Tahbaz also has British citizenship.

For its part, Iran has been trying for years to free a dozen compatriots imprisoned in the USA, some of whom are also citizens of both countries.