USA and Finland | “Cold shivers went down my spine” – Ambassador Hautala now tells why contact with Trump was necessary

U.S. ambassador Mikko Hautala, who ends his term in August, tells what kind of effects Trump's second presidential term could have.

Washington

In December The New York Times published the thingwhich aroused exceptional interest in Finland.

The story dealt with the fear of European diplomats Donald Trump's about a possible return to the presidency of the United States. It stated that at least one of them has been in direct contact with Trump: Mikko HautalaFinland's ambassador to Washington.