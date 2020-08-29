The USA, the European Union, Great Britain and Switzerland appealed to Minsk and called on the authorities of the republic to comply with their international obligations, in particular, in the field of human rights protection. This is stated in a joint statement of the diplomatic missions of these countries and the association of European states, published on website British government on Saturday 29 August.

“We call on the authorities of Belarus to comply with their international obligations to respect fundamental democratic freedoms and human rights,” the statement reads.

Brussels, Washington, London and Bern called for an investigation of abuses and crimes committed during the protests and bringing those responsible to justice. The countries also expressed solidarity with the people of the republic, “which requires the observance of fundamental human rights and freedoms through free and fair elections.”

The countries also called on the authorities of the republic “to stop the violence and threats of the use of military force against their own citizens” and demanded “the immediate and unconditional release of all unjustly detained.”

Mass protests have been taking place in Belarus for the third week. Citizens of the country oppose the official election results. President of the republic Alexander Lukashenko believes that elements of external interference are visible in the situation. According to him, the coordinators are trying to act in the country according to “the manuals of the” color revolutions “, and the protesters are controlled from” Poland, Great Britain and the Czech Republic. “