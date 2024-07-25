Home page politics

From: Lukas Rogalla

The Arctic becomes a focal point for the major powers. The USA and Canada send fighter jets to intercept Russian and Chinese bombers off the coast of Alaska.

Anchorage – The United States and Canada say they have sent fighter jets to intercept two Russian Tu-95 bombers and two Chinese H-6 bombers off the coast of Alaska. The North American Air Defense Command (NORAD) announced this on Wednesday evening (July 24, local time). on X with.

“NORAD detected, tracked, and intercepted two Russian TU-95 and two H-6 military aircraft of the People’s Republic of China operating in the Alaska Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ) on July 24, 2024. NORAD fighter jets from the United States and Canada conducted the interception,” it said.

Russian and Chinese bombers “not seen as a threat”

“The Russian and Chinese aircraft remained in international airspace and did not enter sovereign American or Canadian airspace,” the broadcaster quoted FoxNews the US command. “The activities of Russia and the People’s Republic of China in the Alaska ADIZ are not considered a threat.” They want to continue to “counter these flights with a presence.”

Just an hour after the NORAD statement, incumbent US President Joe Biden gave a speech to the nation. However, US media reports say it is unclear whether there is a connection.

Just a few days ago, Russian fighter jets are said to have intercepted two US bombers over the Barents Sea.

Two US F-22 fighter jets over the Gulf of Alaska (2022). The US and Canada are said to have intercepted bombers from Russia and China off the state’s coast. (Archive photo) © Sra Joseph Leveille/US Air/Imago

Arctic in sights: USA warns against cooperation between China and Russia

The United States warned on Monday against increased cooperation between China and Russia in the Arctic. Washington is observing increasing cooperation between the two superpowers in the strategically important region, said Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks. Climate change New opportunities are emerging in the region with regard to shipping routes and resources.

Hicks claimed that China is “a major sponsor of Russian energy exploitation in the Arctic.” There is also increased military cooperation between the two countries, with Russia and China “conducting joint exercises off the coast of Alaska,” Hicks said at the release of the Pentagon’s Arctic strategy for 2024. “All of these challenges are exacerbated by the impacts of climate change,” she added.

The Arctic strategy describes the area as a “strategically important region” for the United States. It includes “the northern approaches” to the country and “significant U.S. defense infrastructure.” The document goes on to say that the Arctic “could experience its first virtually ice-free summer by 2030.” The loss of ice will “increase the permeability of Arctic sea routes and access to resources beneath them.”

Russia sees the Arctic as a “strategic zone” – and warns of tensions

Russia and China also increasingly view the Arctic as strategically important. Global warming could open up new economic opportunities there, for example in natural resources such as oil, gas and mineral deposits and fishing. It is also foreseeable that previously frozen waterways will be open to commercial and military ships in the future.

Moscow has increased its military presence in the Arctic in recent years. Among other things, several bases and airports that had been abandoned since the end of the Soviet era have been reactivated. China, for its part, has invested a lot of money in researching the polar regions. In response to the Arctic strategy, a spokeswoman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry said that the USA was “distorting” China’s Arctic policy, which was “in line with international law”.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russia had taken a “responsible position” in the Arctic. The aim was to prevent this “strategic zone” for Moscow from becoming a “zone of discord and tension.” “Russian-Chinese cooperation in the Arctic can only lead to an atmosphere of stability and predictability,” Peskov added. (lrg/dpa)