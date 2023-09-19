The United States has lost an F-35 and is asking citizens for help: “Give us a hand in finding the plane”. On the afternoon of Sunday 17 September, the fighter pilot had to jump by parachute, abandoning the aircraft which should have crashed in the Charleston area, South Carolina. The pilot was taken to hospital and is in stable condition, according to news released from the Charleston base. Now, we need to find the jet, an F-35B Lightning II. The last traces of the plane were identified in the area of ​​Lake Moultrie and Lake Marion, the two main bodies of water northwest of Charleston. “The population is asked to collaborate with the armed forces and civil authorities while the operations continue”, the base leaders say. The jet belongs to the 501 Squadron, which is dedicated to training pilots who must pass a specific test every year.