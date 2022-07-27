USA: an Argentinean was shot in Miami for stealing a dollar

The police asked for citizen help to find the man who assaulted and seriously injured a 25-year-old Argentine tourist. the one who stole a dollar, who is in an induced coma in a Miami hospital “fighting for his life,” according to his father.

(Read: How to remove an expensive dollar so it doesn’t hit your pocket?)

The shooter, a 28- to 32-year-old man, possibly Hispanic, with a tattoo on his neck of which a robot portrait has been distributed, fled the scene with the dollar in cash and a wallet.

The events took place on July 21 at the doors of the Miami Beach building where Ignacio Gallardo has lived for two months. He was talking to a friend when a man approached them and asked for money.

Gallardo gave him a dollar, and the robber shot him in the chest before fleeing with the loot.

“My son is intubated and sedated, in an induced coma, fighting for his life,” said the victim’s father, Fernando Gallardo, who arrived from Argentina, at a press conference with a police officer on Wednesday.

Gallardo asked people to have “empathy” and help capture the aggressor of his son, who was studying architecture in Argentina but moved to Miami two months ago.

The same request has been made by the Miami Beach Police by publishing a robot portrait with details of Ignacio Gallardo’s aggressor and enabling a telephone line to receive information that could lead to his arrest.

EFE

More world news

– Maduro: they plan ‘terrorist attacks’ from Bogotá against Venezuela

– China warns the US about Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan

– Ukraine: grain export ports ‘resume’ operations