Wednesday, July 27, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

USA: an Argentinean was shot in Miami for stealing a dollar

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 27, 2022
in World
0
0
SHARES
1
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter


close

Thief who accidentally shot himself while trying to rob elderly people dies

The subject had hidden in a house in Argentina.

The subject had hidden in a house in Argentina.

The wounded man of Latin American origin is fighting for his life and is in critical condition.

The police asked for citizen help to find the man who assaulted and seriously injured a 25-year-old Argentine tourist. the one who stole a dollar, who is in an induced coma in a Miami hospital “fighting for his life,” according to his father.

(Read: How to remove an expensive dollar so it doesn’t hit your pocket?)

See also  Texas: Uvalde police under questioning after mass shooting that left 21 victims

The shooter, a 28- to 32-year-old man, possibly Hispanic, with a tattoo on his neck of which a robot portrait has been distributed, fled the scene with the dollar in cash and a wallet.

The events took place on July 21 at the doors of the Miami Beach building where Ignacio Gallardo has lived for two months. He was talking to a friend when a man approached them and asked for money.

Gallardo gave him a dollar, and the robber shot him in the chest before fleeing with the loot.

“My son is intubated and sedated, in an induced coma, fighting for his life,” said the victim’s father, Fernando Gallardo, who arrived from Argentina, at a press conference with a police officer on Wednesday.

Gallardo asked people to have “empathy” and help capture the aggressor of his son, who was studying architecture in Argentina but moved to Miami two months ago.

The same request has been made by the Miami Beach Police by publishing a robot portrait with details of Ignacio Gallardo’s aggressor and enabling a telephone line to receive information that could lead to his arrest.

EFE

More world news

– Maduro: they plan ‘terrorist attacks’ from Bogotá against Venezuela
– China warns the US about Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan
– Ukraine: grain export ports ‘resume’ operations

See also  Skiing Sponsor made the choice: If the Russians want to race at Holmenkollen, they will wear the colors of Ukraine
weather app logo

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Save your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#USA #Argentinean #shot #Miami #stealing #dollar

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

When are Joe Biden and Xi Jinping meeting and what will they talk about?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.