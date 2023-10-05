WASHINGTON. Pete Sessions, dean of Republican deputies, a respected voice in Texas, admits: «It is difficult to elect a Speaker who supports aid to Ukraine», he says in response to a question from The print. Sessions has just left a meeting of Republican lawmakers. There are few left in Washington after the removal of Kevin McCarthy from the role of Speaker on Tuesday evening effectively blocked the proceedings. He has his finger on the pulse of the situation of a party where last week 90 members opposed the 300 million in extraordinary funds requested by Biden. Polls encourage this approach. 55% of Americans believe – source CNN – that the necessary aid was given to Zelensky and that “enough has been done”. Sessions is part of the pro-Ukraine wing, he believes that the ongoing conflict in Donbass is a conflict that America cannot escape, but realism makes him say that any candidate who is too pro-aid would have no chance of being elected. And Michael McCaul, president of the Foreign Affairs Commission, is on the same wavelength: «Kevin supports Ukraine, I’m not sure the next Speaker will be too».

We will know more in a week. The Gop’s objective is to arrive at Tuesday evening – when the parliamentary group will meet – with clear ideas so that the Speaker can be there on Wednesday the 11th.

The GOP’s confusion is paralyzing America. The House is in recess, there are no committees at work, there are no laws or funding to approve and no one knows how long the stalemate will last.

What Pete Sessions says is confirmed by other sources within the GOP The print. In the meeting in the basement of the House, the deputies highlighted the priorities of the next Speaker: control of the border with Mexico and debt reduction.

Garrett Graves, a moderate and formerly in McCarthy’s “secretariat”, said: “First we need to guarantee funding for border security and then deal with Ukraine.” And even once support for Kiev is guaranteed, “you need to have a verified transparency and accounting mechanism before giving a penny.”

Two party bigwigs broke the deadlock yesterday and announced their candidacy for Speaker. Others could be added: Jim Jordan and Steve Scalise. The first is the very powerful head of the Judiciary Committee, one of those leading the Biden impeachment inquiry. He is Trumpian, but above all he is one of the fiercest opponents of sending further weapons to Kiev. Scalise, of Italian origins, currently number two in the GOP, is instead more optimistic, even if he is part of the “no more blank checks” group for Zelensky. He has already received the applause of Matt Gaetz, the instigator and executor of McCarthy’s collapse; but the barter on Ukraine will not be so difficult for him to make at the expense of Kiev. In a limited meeting at the American First Policy Institute, which The print had participated, a few months ago he had outlined America’s agenda under Republican leadership and in 20 minutes of speech he had never uttered the word “Ukraine”. According to Scalise, the priorities are the fight against illegal immigration and the reduction of debt and deficit.

These are premises that worry the White House, which is engaged in public operations to reassure its allies about the continuation of the US commitment to Ukraine. In the next few days Biden will hold – he announced it yesterday – a “speech on aid, it is serious to block it”. A way to rally the nation and especially the 55% of skeptics. From a practical point of view, however, the Administration said it has plans to continue to send in the necessary equipment now that the money is running out. Biden did not go into details. However, a clue leads to what was announced yesterday by the American military command in the Gulf: namely the transfer of one million ammunition seized from the Iranians on 9 December 2022. They were directed from Tehran to the Yemeni Houthis, the seizure took place with the UN’s approval. And now those ammunition will be used against Putin’s men. Waiting for the Republicans to elect the Speaker and America to emerge from paralysis. —

