Usa, Amy the first woman to head a nuclear aircraft carrier

For the first time in the history of United States, one nuclear aircraft carrier will be led by a woman. The warship Abraham Lincoln – reads the Messenger – on 3 January he left the port of San Diego directed towards the Pacific and for the first time there is not a man to command it. The Captain of the Vessel Amy Bauernschmidt she took office last August, becoming the first female commander of a US Navy nuclear aircraft carrier. Blue eyes and a deep sense of duty. Born in Milwaukee, Bauernschmidt holds a bachelor’s degree in ocean engineering, branch of naval engineering, at the Annapolis Navy Academy in 1994, the first degree course to which girls were also admitted.

The assault group of the Abraham Lincoln – continues the Messenger – includes a missile cruiser And 4 destroyers equipped with Aegis system. It will be deployed in routine operations in the Indo-Pacific region, a strategic area for Washington, with the goal of containing Chinese ambitions and protect Taiwan. “There is no greater responsibility than knowing that you have been entrusted with the fate of the people who have chosen to defend our nation,” said Bauernschmidt, after thanking his predecessor, the Captain. Slaughter.

