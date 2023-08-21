Belarus, the US embassy: “Citizens should leave the country immediately”

The US embassy in Minsk urges American citizens not to travel to Belarus and asks those already there to leave the country immediately. This is what we read in a post from the US embassy in Minsk. “Notice for US citizens – reads the X account of the US embassy in Minsk – on August 18 the Lithuanian government closed the border crossings with Belarus at Tverecius/Vidzy and Sumskas/Losha. The other crossings of border. Do not travel to Belarus. US citizens in Belarus should leave immediately.”

EU-Balkans: Zelensky in Athens for an informal dinner with leaders

The Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky, has landed in Athens where he will participate today in the scheduled informal dinner between the leaders of the Western Balkans and the European summits. Zelensky, who has been to Sweden, the Netherlands and Denmark this weekend, continues his surprise tour of Europe in a country that has been a strong supporter of Ukraine since Russia invaded. Athens has supplied Kiev with humanitarian aid and weapons, including infantry fighting vehicles, Kalashnikov assault rifles, launchers and ammunition.

READ ALSO: Ukraine: impossible goals and stalemate. Biden is now thinking about peace negotiations

Subscribe to the newsletter

