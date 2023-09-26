EAnother American technology giant is facing an antitrust lawsuit in its home market: The US competition authority FTC filed a lawsuit against the online retailer Amazon.com on Tuesday. She accuses him of illegally maintaining his “monopoly power” in order to block competition. “Amazon ensures that no current or future rival can threaten its dominance,” she wrote in a statement. In addition to the FTC, the lawsuit was also filed on behalf of the attorneys general of 17 American states.

The lawsuit against Amazon has already become apparent in the past few weeks. This means that some of the largest technology companies are now in antitrust disputes with the US government. At the end of 2020, the FTC sued the Internet company Facebook, which is now called Meta. The authorities are calling for it to be broken up. She wants Meta to have to divest itself of the Instagram and WhatsApp services it once purchased.

In fall 2020, the Justice Department, the country’s second antitrust authority, filed a lawsuit against Google, accusing the company of using illegal means to maintain its monopoly position in online search and related advertising. Of all the major disputes, this process has progressed the furthest; a court case began around two weeks ago. Earlier this year, the Justice Department sued Google again, this time over online advertising technologies. The ministry is also conducting antitrust investigations against the electronics company Apple, but no lawsuit has yet been filed.

FTC: Amazon Can Make Third-Party Sellers “Effectively Invisible.”

The FTC said Tuesday it is suing Amazon not because of its sheer size, but because of its conduct that keeps competitors at bay. The main focus of the lawsuit is Amazon’s treatment of third-party sellers who offer goods on its platform. For example, there are “anti-discount measures” that punish these partners if they offer their goods cheaper on platforms other than Amazon. In that case, Amazon could “bury” these goods so far down in its search results that they would be “effectively invisible.” Amazon also ensures that third-party sellers can only take advantage of its “Prime” shipping program if they also use the online retailer’s “costly” logistics services.







According to the authority, these anti-competitive practices lead to higher prices and lower quality. They made it difficult for current and future competitors to attract a “critical mass” of buyers and sellers to their platform. They touched trade turnover of several hundred billion dollars a year. The FTC initially left open what specific measures it considers appropriate against Amazon, for example whether it envisages breaking up Amazon.

Amazon sharply rejected the authority’s allegations. “Today’s lawsuit makes clear that the FTC’s focus has radically shifted away from its mission to protect consumers and protect competition.” Amazon helped lower prices to consumers and provide greater business opportunities to its third-party sellers. If the FTC gets it right, it would lead to higher prices, less selection and slower delivery – “the opposite of what antitrust law is designed for.”

Amazon is already being sued at EU level

Amazon’s dual role as a retailer and operator of a platform for third-party sellers was also the subject of two antitrust proceedings by the EU Commission. They were settled last December in return for some concessions from Amazon.

The antitrust lawsuit against Amazon is particularly explosive. Lina Khan, the FTC head who has been in office for a good two years, once made a name for herself as an eloquent critic of the online retailer. In 2017, while still a student at the elite Yale University, she published a well-received essay entitled “Amazon’s Antitrust Paradox,” in which she accused it of exploiting its monopoly power.







With reference to such critical statements, Amazon has requested that Khan stay out of all antitrust investigations against the company on grounds of bias. But it hasn’t done that so far, and now it has officially started a cartel showdown. She said Tuesday that the lawsuit was intended to “restore the lost promise of free and fair competition.”