The US authorities lifted the ban on flights of American aviation in the flight information region (FIR, airspace within which flight information services and emergency notification are provided) of Simferopol, introduced in 2014. This is reported on website Federal register of the country.

The corresponding decision was made by the United States Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) “due to the changing conditions in the airspace and the associated decrease in the level of danger for US civil aviation.” The ban will expire on October 27.

The FAA clarified that allowing flights near the peninsula does not mean that Crimea is recognized as part of Russia. “Although the department expects Russia to continue to make illegal territorial claims and support for the foreseeable future [наличие] a competitive air navigation services provider, Ukraine has demonstrated a strong commitment to taking appropriate measures to minimize the remaining risks to aviation safety, ”the statement said.

According to the agency, these actions have sufficiently mitigated the threat to civil aviation operating on air routes over the Black Sea to allow civilian flights from the United States to resume traffic on these routes.

At the same time, the United States retained a ban on flights of its airlines in the flight information area of ​​Dnepropetrovsk, explaining this by the continuing risks due to the conflict in eastern Ukraine.

Crimea became part of Russia in 2014 after a referendum in which most of the inhabitants of the peninsula supported this decision. Kiev considers it an occupation.