The alarm has returned to the United States Senate, evacuated after the news of a gunman arrived with a 911 call signaling a shooting. According to the Washington police, quoted by AbcNews, it would have been a mistake. “There are no injuries and no gunmen,” a spokesman said.

“Please stay away from the area as we are still investigating. We will continue to communicate with the public here – the Capitol Hill police tweeted – If you are inside the Senate buildings, everyone should find a safe place due to the reports of a gunman. Note that we have no confirmed reports of gunshots.”