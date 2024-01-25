The 58-year-old Kenneth Eugene Smith, imprisoned since 1996 on death row in a prison in Alabama, risks going down in history as the first convict in the United States – and in the world, according to the complaint by the Death Penalty Information Center – to be executed with nitrogen. The US Supreme Court, after the Court of Appeals, rejected the attempt to block what the prisoner's lawyers call an “unusual and cruel” punishment. The execution must take place within thirty hours starting from 7 am Italian time today.

The use of nitrogen could cause the convict – found guilty in 1989 of the murder of a woman, Elisabeth Sennett – additional suffering, argue Smith's lawyers, who last night announced to the BBC their intention to present another appeal to the Court Supreme of the nation in the hope of a last minute change of heart. The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights has spoken of the practice potentially amounting to torture or other cruel, inhuman or degrading treatmentand asked to stop the execution.

What causes nitrogen inhalation

Inhaling pure nitrogen causes cells to collapse and lead to death. In a document filed in court, Alabama authorities said the condemned man was expected to lose consciousness within seconds and die within minutes. But the use of nitrogen has been denounced by doctors, who say there is a risk of a series of catastrophic accidents, from violent convulsions to survival in a vegetative state.

Alabama and two other US states have approved the use of nitrogen hypoxia as an alternative to injections because the drugs used in lethal injections have become harder to find.

Alabama had already attempted to execute Smith with a lethal injection two years ago, but at the time of the execution it was not possible to locate a suitable vein for the inoculation of the drugs within the prescribed times. Smith was one of two convicted of the $1,000 murder of 45-year-old Sennett in March 1988, organized by the victim's husband, a debt-ridden preacher who wanted to collect the insurance money and who killed before being arrested. The woman died after being beaten with a fireplace tool and stabbed in her chest and neck. The two murderers staged a fake burglary at the victim's house. The execution of the other hitman, John Forrest Parker, took place in 2010.

Smith's lawyers have filed an appeal to the state Supreme Court, arguing that subjecting convicts to multiple execution attempts is a violation of the Eighth Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, which protects against “cruel and unusual” punishment. Yesterday the judges rejected the appeal. No judge publicly dissented from the ruling. Smith had also separately appealed to the Court of Appeals, where he challenged the legality of Alabama's nitrogen protocol. However, the court rejected the prisoner's request for an injunction.

The condemned man's legal team points out, among other things, that the nitrogen method was “recently introduced, untested”, and risks, among other things, causing suffocation from vomit. But for the Attorney General of the State of Alabama, Steve Marshall, it would be “perhaps the most humane method of execution ever conceived”.

A potential risk is also present – in the event of a gas leak – for Smith's spiritual advisor, the Rev. Jeff Hood, who will be in the room when the execution takes place. Hood has already said he would rather risk his life than give up assisting Smith. Alabama has one of the highest per capita execution rates in the United States and has 165 people currently on death row. Since 2018, the state has been responsible for three failed lethal injection attempts in which convicted inmates survived.