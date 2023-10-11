The American national soccer team is to be strengthened with players from abroad. Her coach is also working on this before the duel with Germany – but Gregg Berhalter himself is considered replaceable.

AWhen Luca Koleosho was asked about his sporting future by an American football journalist two years ago, he recalled his time with the U-16 national team and said: “I think it would be great to play for and represent my country .” If those responsible would contact him and ask him nicely, he would be happy to be there.

Koleosho, born in Norwalk in Connecticut and a player for Premier League promoted FC Burnley since this summer, would theoretically still have this option. As the son of a Canadian-Italian mother and a father with Nigerian roots, he has already flirted with different associations. Including with Canada in 2022 as part of the CONCACAF Nations League and this year at the U-19 European Championship in Malta with Italy, who won the title. It is not clear what the strong ball dribbler Koleosho thinks about this topic today. After the talented striker moved to distant Spain as an eleven-year-old because he expected better development opportunities there, there are only sparse indications.