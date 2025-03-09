The US government has decided not to renew the exemption to the prohibition of the purchase of Iranian electricity by Iraq as an additional measure of pressure against Tehran so that conversations about its nuclear program are reincorporated.

“The United States Department of State has decided that it will not renew the extension according to the presidential memorandum in this regard, Where it is stipulated that we will not allow Iran any degree of economic or financial relief, “a spokesman for the Kurda-Iraquí Rudow agency has confirmed.

The exemption, declared by the then president of the United States, Joe Biden, expired this weekend and his successor, Donald Trump, already announced in January that he had no intention of extending it.

The American government, in recent weeks, has offered Iraq the possibility of compensating this deficit through agreements With American companies while Trump has publicly threatened the Islamic Republic To reopen the conversations about its nuclear program or otherwise a military option will be raised.

The problem for Iraq is that the country still depends in part of Iranian electricity and its diversification programs are not fully developed – it is building a new solar plant with the French Totalenergies and negotiating two others with Saudi Arabia and Emirates, in addition to finalizing the resumption of Kurdish oil exports – for not mentioning the enormous ancestry of the Islamic Republic on Iraq’s policy.

In a first reaction of Baghdad, the president of the Finance Commission of the Parliament of Iraq, Atwan Al-Atwani, It has focused on a worrying issue such as the next expiration of the exemption that refers to Iranian gas imports And asked the American ambassador, Daniel Rubinstein, what options exist to prolong it.

“Without Iranian gas, Iraq’s energy infrastructure would face great pressureespecially in the summer, because here there are no immediate alternatives available “, He has warned the Atwani in a statement collected by the Iraqi media where he warns that the country will take “years” to operate current gas investment projects.

The deputy has also urged the United States Department of the Treasury to reconsider the sanctions to Iraqi banks, arguing that they have disturbed economic stability despite Iraq’s progress in compliance and financial transparency.