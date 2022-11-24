After 50 years of an unsolved murder, the police identified the main suspect in the murder of a vietnam war soldier21, who was with his 18-year-old girlfriend and who was sexually abused that day and is still searching for answers.

The identified suspect was Daniel Arthur Bell. However, the police are still searching for his accomplice. “The case remains open and active,” said the county ‘Sheriff’.

Also read: Massacre at Walmart: shooter in the US was a supermarket employee.

Next Saturday, November 26, the 50th anniversary of the murder of Gregory Dahl-Nickell and the date rape that night in the northwestern Utah town of Vernal, in USA.



On November 26, 1972, Nickell, a 21 year old back then, who had returned just a month ago from lending his military service to your country’s army in the Vietnam War, she decided to ask her sister’s roommate (whose name remains secret as the investigation continues) on a date.

The couple were at a lookout on the outskirts of the city of Vernal at one in the morning when a man began to violently knock on the car window. The energetic stranger was yelling that an accident had occurred and they needed urgent help.

When Nickell willingly got out of the vehicle to help the subject, he pulled out a .22-caliber pistol and shot the young man three times, killing him immediately and panicking the woman with him.

Gregory Dahl Nickell, had returned from the war in Vietnam Photo: Uintah County Sheriff’s Office

According to the victim, the man got into the car, threatened the woman with a gun, and began driving east on the highway heading to the state capital. After a few minutes, another vehicle approached her from behind, they forced the woman to get out of her boyfriend’s car, get into the back seat of the second vehicle, and her head was covered by a blanket.

After hours of driving, the men reportedly stopped 90 kilometers from the kidnapping site, and set Nickell’s car on fire while his body was still there.

After this, the two men, who according to the woman referred to each other as ‘Tex’ and ‘Jhonny’, sexually abused the woman, and abandoned her in the middle of the road near the town of Duchesne, located more than an hour away. of his city.

Research for over 50 years

Greg’s family deserves answers, sexually abused woman deserves answers

“Greg’s family deserves answers, the sexually abused woman deserves answers,” said Steve Labrum County Sheriff.

For her part, the woman could not give many details about the appearance of the suspects, since her face was covered most of the time, “the men had their heads covered, it is unlikely that they saw much,” said the police report. .

Likewise, in 1972 the police sent more than 30 evidence samples to the FBI laboratory to analyze them, but they did not obtain any results, due to this, the case could not be solved and over time the case cooled down and was never heard from again. nothing from him.

In January 2020, the researchers found the evidence collected in 1972 and brought it back for analysis with current technology. “The DNA profiles of two unknown men were identified and uploaded to the national database. In September, detectives were notified that one of the profiles matched that of Daniel Arthur Bell,” the police report explained.

What was the whereabouts of the murderer all this time?

It’s a tragedy that it took 50 years to identify the suspect.

The report also noted that Daniel Arthur Bell died in 2019 in Yakima, Washington. The man lived in the Uintah Basin region of Utah when he committed the crime and subsequently left there. In 1988 he was charged again with rape in the state of Oregon, and in 1999 he moved to the state of Washington where he married.

“It is a tragedy that it has taken 50 years to identify the suspect. We hope that with the help of the public, we will identify the other as soon as possible,” Labrum said.

For its part, the second suspect has not yet been found, however, the Bell family, according to the authorities, has provided complete disposition for the police officers to continue with the investigation and find the other person responsible, who, at apparently he would be considerably younger than Bell.

SANTIAGO PINZON GIRALDO

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

More news