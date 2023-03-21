Virginia prosecutors released a video today showing the chain of events that led to the death of Irvo Otieno, African American who died on March 6 in the psychiatric ward of Central State Hospital. The video, which was first published by the Washington Post, shows the handcuffed man being led into a room by several officers as well as hospital staff. Otieno is forcibly held down for over 11 minutes until he no longer appears to move.

Seven officers and three hospital workers were indicted on second-degree murder charges, with prosecutor Cabell Baskerville accusing them of “choking” the 28-year-old who had been transferred from the county jail, where he had previously suffered violence, to the hospital. The prosecutor also contested the police reconstruction, according to which the man would have been aggressive during hospital admission. Ed stressed that the video shows Otieno “wasn’t agitated or aggressive” but stressed and fearful.