The US is scared of China and that’s nothing new. In technology, the fear is even stronger and the North American country presented a new attempt to curb the growth of the Asian country in the semiconductor segment.

China raised US$ 52 billion to expand local production of the component. Threatened, the US released on Tuesday (21) a list of rules that limits recipients of US funding from investing in expanding semiconductor manufacturing in foreign countries of interest, such as China and Russia.

The US classifies some semiconductors as critical to national security — subjecting the input to tighter restrictions. At the end of the day, the neighbor’s grass is getting greener, whether they like it or not.

(Note published in the 1317 edition of Dinheiro Magazine)