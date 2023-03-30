Could be nine people died in a crash involving two military helicopters in Trigg County, Kentucky. Local news reports that the accident occurred around 21.35 local time. In a statement to the BBC, a spokesman for the Fort Campbell military base said that the two helicopters HH60 Blackhawk crashed during ‘routine training mission’.

“The status of crew members is unknown at this time,” he said. “The command is currently focused on caring for the military and assisting their families.” The helicopters involved are from the 101st Airborne Division.