Once again, a critical date is approaching on the US fiscal calendar. If Congress does not approve an increase in the federal government’s budget before September 30, the executive branch will be forced to implement a shutdown of activities on October 1, which would imply the suspension of the vast majority of government activities, except those considered essential, as is the case of national defense.

The lack of agreement would not be as catastrophic as it could have been in the negotiations earlier this summer, when the result would have been a default on the country’s sovereign debt, which would have had negative consequences for the global financial system. A partial government shutdown would have a limited detrimental effect on economic activity, but would not destabilize the financial system. The United States has already experienced episodes of partial government shutdowns due to the lack of political agreements. However, situations like this undermine credibility around the strength of the US public debt. The latest threat of not increasing the debt ceiling meant the reduction of the country’s sovereign rating by one of the world’s main rating agencies.

Most likely, in the coming weeks we will see a temporary solution to this problem that involves postponing the decision, which will result in episodes in which fiscal policy becomes an object of political negotiation.

The United States should modify its institutional design in such a way that the redundant debt ceiling approval process is eliminated. The current arrangement requires that Congress not only approve the year’s budget, but also the debt necessary to meet said budget. This can lead to situations in which, if the debt ceiling is not approved, a Government must decide between failing to comply with the budget or the debt ceiling.

Regardless of the above, a fiscal consolidation process is necessary. Calculations by the Congressional Budget Office, a technical and non-partisan body, indicate that, if the same path continues, government debt, which today stands at 97% of GDP, will rise to 115% in a decade and 192% in 2053. This would cause significant increases in interest rates, which would make credit more expensive for companies and households, and could call into question the sustainability of the debt. The United States has been able to afford lax fiscal policy thanks to what Berkeley economist Barry Eichengreen calls the “exorbitant privilege”: having the global reserve currency. But if he continues down the same path, he could call that privilege into question.

Carlos Serrano, BBVA Research.

Follow all the information Economy and Business in Facebook and Twitteror in our weekly newsletter

The Five Day Agenda The most important economic quotes of the day, with the keys and context to understand their scope. RECEIVE IT IN YOUR EMAIL