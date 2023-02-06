Since the United States Supreme Court decided to annul the ‘Roe vs. Wade’ ruling, the experience of women in various states of the country has changed radically. Alabama, one of the most conservative southern states in the nation, was among the first to ban abortion, which has sparked consternation throughout the community, especially in the most marginalized and low-sex-educated section.

The controversial decision of the Supreme Court of the United States last June that the legality of abortion fell under the jurisdiction of each of the states of the North American country caused women in the most conservative territories to be left unprotected by federal legislation. In Alabama, the situation has multidimensionally affected all the actors involved in the issue of voluntary termination of pregnancy.

“The law is a death threat.” This is how Jenice Fountain, director of the Yellowhammer Fund, a non-profit organization that financed abortions and special care for marginalized women in the community, described the anti-abortion law. However, since the ban in that state, they are in charge of distributing feminine hygiene kits and contraceptive methods.





The decision to ban abortion has accentuated structural inequalities in American society. In Alabama, the African American community is the most economically and socially marginalized. In addition to being a particularly racialized population, they suffer the ravages of the fact that there is no sexual education in the educational planning of public schools in the United States.

Abortion has become a privilege in the United States, since women living in states like Alabama have to travel to other territories where the procedure is legal; trips that can last long hours and that represent an economic effort that not all women can afford.