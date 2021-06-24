Former New York City Mayor and attorney Rudy Giuliani was suspended from practicing law by a New York court of appeals. This court accepted the accusations that pointed to the former lawyer of former President Donald Trump that they accused him of making false statements during his attempt to annul the results of the 2020 elections.

Giuliani was the visible head of a team of lawyers who represented Trump in his attempts to overturn the results. Giuliani declared in public on numerous occasions that he considered the election to have been a “fraud” that hurt Trump in favor of Biden. Very strong words that many sectors considered negligent.

It was a committee of lawyers that was in charge of requesting the New York court to suspend the license of the sought-after Republican lawyer for promoting false and dangerous theories that “undermine American democracy.”

This line was also shared by the members of the court who claimed that “this country is being torn apart by the continuous attacks on the legitimacy of the 2020 elections and of our current president, Joseph R. Biden.”

To this sentence they added that “the hallmark of our democracy is based on free and fair elections. False statements intended to encourage loss of confidence in our elections and the consequent loss of confidence in government generally undermine the proper functioning of a free society. “

On Jan. 6, 2021, I believe only one shot was fired, or was it multiple shots from one source? The person shot, Ashli ​​Babbitt, was unarmed and being lifted up by two unidentified men. Why are those critical identities being covered up? – Rudy W. Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) June 24, 2021



Outrage in Giuliani’s defense

The reaction to the sentence by the lawyer and his team has been a firm rejection. The lawyers who represented the former mayor of New York claim “to be convinced” that he will be able to return to practice the profession early and Giuliani himself denounced a “violation” of the rights to freedom of expression contained in the First Amendment.

The court rejected in its brief that it is about freedom of expression, since it considers that his statements in which he attributed Biden’s victory in Pennsylvania to the votes of deceased people “did not have any type of evidence or basis on which to base themselves.” .

Many of these statements, repeated throughout the professional and family environment of former President Donald Trump, are considered the trigger for what was experienced in the Capitol on the afternoon of January 6, 2021, while the electoral votes were being counted.

For false statements Giuliani could also face consequences in the state of Georgia, where there were also very even results that finally leaned historically towards the side of the Democrats. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has opened a criminal investigation into possible attempts to influence the 2020 elections in Georgia.

To this must be added the federal investigation that the Republican is facing for his alleged involvement in contacts with relevant figures in Ukraine in the case known as ‘Ukrainegate’ for which Trump was taken to the first of his political trials.

Although it remains to be seen if every state in the country will suspend Giuliani’s legal profession, Giuliani will be required to report his suspension in New York State.

With AP and EFE