USA, a man was declared innocent after 48 years in prison on murder charges: the record

A 71-year-old man has been found innocent in the US state of Oklahoma after spending almost 50 years in prison for a murder he didn't commit. Glynn Simmons He served more time behind bars than any other prisoner before being found innocent in U.S. history, according to the National Register. Simmons was released in July after serving a total of 48 years, one month and 18 days in prison. He and another man, Don Roberts, had been sentenced to death in 1975 for the murder the previous year of a 30-year-old liquor store clerk during a robbery in Edmond, Oklahoma. Sentences that were later commuted to life sentence. Simmons and Roberts were convicted solely on the testimony of a teenage client who had been shot in the head during the robbery but survived. The girl had chosen them in a confrontation with the police, but a subsequent investigation had cast doubt on the reliability of his identifications.



Both men also said at trial that they weren't even in Oklahoma at the time of the killing. U.S. District Court Judge Amy Palumbo overturned Simmons' conviction in July and found him innocent during Tuesday's hearing in county District Court. “This is a day we've been waiting for for a long, long time,” Simmons told reporters. “Today we can say that justice has finally been done.”

