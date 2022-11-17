A bill that aims to preserve same-sex marriage in the United States has passed an important point in the Senate, after an agreement was reached between members of both parties (Democrats and Republicans) earlier this week. The provision puts Congress on the path to enshrining the right to same-sex unions into federal law.

An unusual vote that was made between the two big parties. Just over a week after the US midterm elections, a bill to uphold same-sex marriage passed a key stage in the Senate on Wednesday, after Democratic and Republican members reached an agreement.

By a majority of 62 to 37, the senators – including a dozen Republicans – voted in favor of the bill that would enshrine the right to equal marriage into federal law.

BIG NEWS: The Senate just voted to move forward on the Respect for Marriage Act. No one in a same-sex marriage or an interracial marriage should have to worry if their marriage will be invalidated. No one should be discriminated against because of who they love. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) November 16, 2022



This week, or no later than the end of November, the final vote could take place and if the legislation passes; It would force every state in the country to recognize all legal marriages where they have been performed.

In the United States, same-sex unions have been upheld by the Supreme Court since 2015, with the Obergefell vs. Hodges ruling. But many progressives feared that this right would disappear, after the Court’s historic turn on abortion.

In mid-July, the House of Representatives passed a bill to protect same-sex unions across the country. All Democrats and 47 Republicans supported the bill, though 160 Republicans opposed it.

In the Senate, he had been negotiating for weeks to get the support of at least ten Republicans for the text; required for approval due to qualified majority rules. A bipartisan group of senators announced Monday that a deal had been reached.

Same-sex marriage is supported by a majority of Americans

Senate Democrats rushed to pass the bill while their party still controls the upper house.

This legislation “will ensure that LGBTQI+ couples (…) are respected and protected by federal law,” President Joe Biden praised in a statement.







A large majority of Americans support same-sex marriage, even in Republican ranks. But the religious right continues to oppose it overwhelmingly.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, a Democrat, said the bill ensuring legal recognition of same-sex unions is an opportunity for the Senate “to live up to its highest ideals.” and protect marriage equality for all. “It will make our country a better and fairer place to live,” he added.

On June 25, 2022, the United States embarked on a historic regression by questioning a constitutional right won by women 50 years ago: the right to abortion. Since 1973, the case Roe v. Wade, who allowed abortion nationwide, was under attack from the conservative Christian right.

Three judicial appointments under President Donald Trump have upset the balance of the Supreme Court and paved the way for this setback.

AP, AFP