Barge against a bridge in Oklahoma

A barge crashed into a bridge in the state of Oklahoma, United States. Local authorities reported that there were no victims and that traffic was temporarily blocked before reopening after safety checks. The causes of the accident are currently unknown.

As he writesHandlethis news brings to mind the incident that occurred just last Tuesday in Baltimore, where a cargo ship collided with the Francis Scott Key Bridge, causing the bridge to collapse and six construction workers to disappear. It is a memory that awakens an old nightmare linked to an accident that occurred in 2002 in the same Arkansas River, also in Oklahoma. On that occasion, the collapse of a bridge along the I 40 highway, caused by a tugboat pushing two barges and hitting a pylon of the structure, caused the death of 14 people and the injury of eleven others. It was later discovered that the accident was caused by the tug captain's illness.

These incidents highlight the importance of infrastructure safety and the attention that must be paid to prevent similar tragedies in the future.