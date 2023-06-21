A new tragic accident caused by weapons has occurred in Kentucky, where a 5-year-old boy was killed by another 7-year-old. According to local media, the two little ones are brothers.

Police were alerted to the shooting at a Jackson County home around 5.30pm local time on Monday, and when officers responded they tried to save the little boy without success.

“It’s a tragedy every time something like this happens. There are no words to describe what this family is going through,” a state trooper said.

The Kentucky tragedy is just the latest of multiple incidents of accidental shootings between children this month: In early June, a 4-year-old girl was accidentally shot and killed by another boy in Illinois, a week after a 6-year-old shot his little brother twice after getting hold of a gun in Detroit.