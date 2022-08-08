A 98-year-old grandmother was trapped in her flooded home in Kentucky, USA, not knowing what to do. Her granddaughter, having no way to help her, decided to upload a photo of the woman to Facebook, which went viral. That saved her life.

In accordance with foxnewsMae Amburgey lives in a house in eastern Kentucky. She had never before experienced rains like the ones that have impacted the state in recent days. So she underestimated the ferocity of the storms. When she found out about her, she was trapped, with her house flooded. With her was her grandson. Somehow, they managed to take a picture of her.

Her granddaughter, Missy Crovetti, who was not home, received the photo and, desperate to help, shared the photo on Facebook, hoping someone would see it and be able to help.

In the image, Mae is seen on a mattress, with water up to her waist and objects floating around her.

“My grandmother, uncle and brother are stuck in their house across from the high school. If someone has a boat around this area, the water is 1.2 meters deep in the house,” she posted on Facebook, along with the photo, which went viral.

A rescue team learned from that photo of the grandmother’s situation and came to rescue her.

“This photo is a punch in the stomach. Mae Amburgey, 98, waiting to be rescued on Thursday, July 28, after floodwaters invaded her home. Amburgey’s granddaughter Missy Crovetti reports that she was rescued and is safe,” Shawn Reynolds tweeted.

In statements to Fox, Missy expressed her despair. She said that at the time her grandmother asked for help, but that “no one answered” and that was why she decided to turn to Facebook.

After the rescue, Missy said that her granny is “quite affected” by what happened, for the destruction in his house. However, despite her shock, he told her granddaughter that as soon as she recovers “she will come home.”

