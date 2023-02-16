Usa, Biden in the balance: from challenging Trump to searches by the FBI

Joe Biden will complete a routine medical checkup today, a crucial step for the most senior US president United States ahead of his re-election bid in 2024. The White House promised to make public the report of the doctor of the 80-year-old president, as he also did at his previous check in 2021. This time, with the republican campaign 2024 already underway, the report will be scrutinized even more closely. Despite the low approval ratings, Biden has long hinted his intention to reapplypotentially in view of a revenge of the 2020 battle with his predecessor Donald Trump, who has already declared his candidacy. The FBImeanwhile, led two searches at the University of Delaware in connection with the investigation into the management of confidential documents by the president Joe Bidenwrites the site of Cnn.

Searches have been conducted in the last weekswith the consent and the collaboration of the legal team of presidentthe source told the TV. The library of the University of Delaware, the alma mater of Bidenhosts a vast document collection of the president’s stint in the Senate, according to his website. Investigators recovered materials from two university locations in two different days. The material Not seems to be classifiedaccording to the source, but is now being review by the FBI. Two separate batches of documents were examined during the searches: an archive of Biden-era materials al Senate of the United States and documents that Biden has sent to the university in the last few years.

